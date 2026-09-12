Home
World
Asia
Putin urges UN Security Council expansion for Global South

Putin urges UN Security Council expansion for Global South

Elif Şanlı
15:01, 12/09/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 15:05, 12/09/2026, Saturday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Putin urges UN Security Council expansion for Global South
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called for expanding the UN Security Council to increase representation for Asian, African and Latin American nations, saying such reforms would strengthen the organization while accusing Western powers of resisting the shift through colonial-era tactics.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday called for expanding the UN Security Council to increase representation for countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America. Addressing the 18th BRICS summit in New Delhi, he said such reforms would bolster the UN's effectiveness while accusing Western powers of resisting the emerging multipolar order through colonial-era tactics.

Calls for UN and economic reform

Addressing fellow leaders in the Indian capital, Putin said Russia attaches great importance to preserving the UN's central role in global affairs. "Naturally, expanding the UN Security Council -- specifically by increasing representation for countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America -- would contribute to this goal," he said, according to a Kremlin transcript.

Putin also highlighted what he described as a "long-standing need" to reform global economic institutions including the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and World Trade Organization, arguing they struggle to adapt to current political and economic realities. He called for stronger BRICS coordination within these bodies, noting that the grouping possesses significant intellectual and technological capabilities.

Multipolar order faces Western resistance

Putin said BRICS had "rightfully established itself among the key centers of global governance," adding that international developments increasingly depend on the collective decisions of its members. "However, the formation of a multipolar world is not proceeding without difficulties -- we can all see this. It meets with resistance from those who are accustomed to thinking in fundamentally colonial terms -- dividing the world into a 'flourishing garden' and a 'wild jungle,' and living at the expense of others," he said, adding that such powers employ "tariff wars, sanctions and brute force" to contain competitors. The BRICS summit convened in New Delhi with leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa alongside recent member states.

Titles :vladimir putinun security councilbricsglobal southmultipolar worldnew delhirussiainternational monetary fundworld bankwto
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026