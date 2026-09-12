Seven dead in Aleppo prison fire after inmate riot

Seven prisoners died and dozens were injured when a fire tore through a detention facility in Aleppo's Ayn al-Arab district following an inmate riot, Syria's state broadcaster Al-Ikhbariya reported. The blaze erupted after prisoners set fire to their cells during the unrest, which broke out for reasons that remain unknown.

The flames spread rapidly across a large area of the compound, killing seven inmates and wounding scores of others, according to the state-run channel. The report did not specify the exact number of injured prisoners or detail the severity of their wounds.

Former YPG cadres retain control

Al-Ikhbariya said the Ayn al-Arab prison remains under the control of former cadres of the dissolved YPG terrorist organization and has not yet been handed over to Syria's Interior Ministry. The facility continues to operate outside direct government authority, the broadcaster added.

The Ayn al-Arab detention center is among several facilities in northern Syria that have not yet been transferred to government control, according to the television report. Authorities provided no timeline for when the Interior Ministry will assume administration of the compound.