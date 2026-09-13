Record US sympathy for Palestinians in Quinnipiac poll

Shift in public sympathies

American sympathies in the Middle East conflict have shifted to historic levels, with 38 percent of registered voters now expressing greater sympathy for Palestinians compared to 35 percent for Israelis, according to the Quinnipiac University survey released ahead of the November midterms. The result marks the highest level of support for Palestinians and the lowest for Israelis since the polling institute first posed the question in December 2001.

Nearly half of the electorate—48 percent—believes Washington extends excessive support to Israel, while only 8 percent consider current backing insufficient and 34 percent view the existing level as approximately appropriate.

Trump faces broad disapproval

President Donald Trump confronts widespread voter dissatisfaction as the November midterms approach, with merely 33 percent approving of his overall presidential performance against 59 percent who disapprove. His standing on foreign policy presents similar vulnerabilities, as only 33 percent endorse his handling of international affairs while 60 percent register disapproval.

Sentiment regarding Iran proves even more negative, with the poll showing just 29 percent approval for Trump's management of the situation compared to 65 percent who disapprove. These figures emerge as the administration navigates ongoing military engagements and diplomatic pressures in the region.

Voter caution on Iran military presence

Americans remain divided over military strategy in Iran, with 39 percent favoring the maintenance of US forces during peace negotiations, while 30 percent support immediate withdrawal without a finalized agreement. A smaller cohort—22 percent—advocates escalating military operations until Iran surrenders or accepts a deal.

Democrats hold edge in House race

The survey captured early electoral positioning, showing Democrats leading Republicans by 11 percentage points in the contest for House control, with 49 percent of voters favoring the opposition party against 38 percent supporting the GOP. These numbers suggest a challenging landscape for the president's party as campaigns intensify ahead of the midterm elections.