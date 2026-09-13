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Ramaphosa demands accountability for Palestine, Sudan, Iran

Ramaphosa demands accountability for Palestine, Sudan, Iran

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10:22, 13/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 11:37, 13/09/2026, Sunday
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Ramaphosa demands accountability for Palestine, Sudan, Iran
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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday called for accountability for what he termed atrocities against Palestinians and Sudanese and an "illegal war" against Iran, warning against the selective application of international law during an address to the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday called for accountability for atrocities in Palestine and Sudan and an "illegal war" against Iran, warning BRICS leaders in New Delhi against the selective application of international law.

Calls for accountability

Speaking at the BRICS leaders' summit in New Delhi, Ramaphosa emphasized that universal principles must govern all nations and that all populations deserve equal protection. "To give strength to the law, there must be accountability for atrocities, for the ongoing genocide against the people of Palestine, for the crimes committed against the people of the Sudan, and for the illegal war against Iran," he said. South Africa has previously petitioned the International Court of Justice to pursue justice for Palestinians.

Multilateral system under strain

Ramaphosa warned that the relevance of the UN and the durability of the multilateral system are being threatened by "overt violations" of the UN Charter and the resort to war to settle interstate differences. "We must exert pressure and expose violations whenever and by whomever they are committed. International law cannot be applied selectively," he stated. The South African president noted that multilateral institutions and rules are increasingly being ignored, making groupings such as BRICS more important in the current geopolitical landscape.

Ramaphosa said the bloc represents a world with multiple centers of power and a common commitment to development, dignity and a more equitable international order. "BRICS represents a world in which no nation needs to choose between East and West, North and South," he said, calling for a Security Council that is "more representative, more accountable, more transparent, and effective." The BRICS leaders gathered in New Delhi for the 18th summit, which is expected to produce the New Delhi Declaration outlining a collective framework to translate policy commitments into concrete action.

Titles :cyril ramaphosasouth africabricspalestinesudaniraninternational court of justiceun security councilnew delhiinternational law
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