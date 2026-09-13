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Türkiye condemns Iraq-based drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

Türkiye condemns Iraq-based drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

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10:19, 13/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 11:36, 13/09/2026, Sunday
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Türkiye condemns Iraq-based drone attacks on Saudi Arabia
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The Foreign Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory against Saudi Arabia's East-West Oil Pipeline, praising Riyadh's restrained approach to avoid regional escalation and welcoming Baghdad's immediate investigation to identify the perpetrators.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Saturday issued a strong condemnation of drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory against Saudi Arabia's East-West Oil Pipeline, praising Riyadh's "restrained approach" to avoid regional escalation and welcoming Baghdad's immediate investigation to identify those responsible.

Diplomatic condemnation

The ministry said in a statement: "We condemn in the strongest terms the drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory targeting Saudi Arabia." Ankara reiterated its support for Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, praising Riyadh's measured response aimed at preventing a wider regional escalation.

Iraqi investigation

Türkiye also welcomed the Iraqi government's condemnation of the attacks and its immediate launch of an investigation to clarify the incident. The ministry urged all parties to avoid steps that could further escalate tensions and called for an immediate end to attacks threatening regional stability, according to the statement.

Saudi restraint

Saudi Arabia confirmed earlier that the East-West Oil Pipeline had been targeted in drone attacks from Iraq, causing injuries and material damage. Riyadh stated it had decided "at this stage not to respond" at the request of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi, while reserving its right to protect its sovereignty and security.

Titles :türkiyesaudi arabiairaqeast-west oil pipelineali al-zaydidrone attacksforeign ministrymiddle east security
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