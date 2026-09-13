Bahrain's Foreign Ministry announced Saturday it will boycott a proposed ministerial meeting on the Strait of Hormuz and any multilateral gathering involving Iran, ruling out engagement with Tehran before diplomatic relations are restored.

Manama's position

In a statement issued Saturday, the ministry clarified its stance following media reports of a planned meeting to address the strategic waterway's security situation. "In light of what has been circulated by media outlets and social media platforms regarding a proposed ministerial meeting on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Foreign Ministry clarifies that the Kingdom of Bahrain will not participate in it and will not be party to any collective meeting involving Iran before diplomatic relations between the two countries are restored," the ministry said.

The Gulf kingdom emphasized that this stance reflects longstanding policy rather than opposition to Omani mediation efforts. "This position was previously communicated to our brothers in the Sultanate of Oman through official channels and does not diminish the kingdom's appreciation for their sincere efforts or its commitment to dialogue as a means of resolving disputes," the ministry added.

Muscat meeting

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that foreign ministers from Arab states would convene in Muscat on Monday to sign an agreement establishing a joint Iran-Oman shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement comes amid ongoing tensions in the Gulf region.

Bahrain's refusal to attend underscores the persistence of diplomatic barriers between Manama and Tehran. The proposed Monday gathering in Muscat aims to establish a joint shipping route through the strategic strait, which serves as a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments.