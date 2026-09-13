BRICS opposes forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

Opposition to forced displacement

Leaders of the BRICS nations on Saturday unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration opposing any forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, calling for greater efforts to prevent and peacefully resolve conflicts amid ongoing wars in Iran and Ukraine. The declaration expressed deep concern over continued violence in the territory despite the October 2025 ceasefire agreement, condemning policies aimed at forced displacement and arrangements that might prejudice Palestinian rights or prolong occupation.

"We reaffirm that a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can only be achieved by peaceful means and depends on the fulfilment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the rights to self-determination and return," the document stated. The bloc also rejected unilateral measures seeking to alter the legal and historical status of occupied Jerusalem, urging full respect for the sanctity of all religious sites and holy places in the city.

Regional security and nuclear safeguards

BRICS members condemned attacks on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) installations and personnel, noting that such strikes constitute a violation of international law. The leaders emphasized the need to engage in conflict prevention efforts through politico-diplomatic measures to lower conflict potential, including by addressing root causes, while encouraging the active role of regional organizations in peaceful settlement of crises.

The declaration voiced serious concern over deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities amid the current global context of polarization. "Nuclear safeguards, safety, and security must always be upheld, including in armed conflicts, to protect people and the environment from harm," the document stated.

Trade restrictions and sanctions

The BRICS leaders voiced serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with World Trade Organization rules. "We voice serious concerns about the rise of unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures which distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules," the declaration said, adding that the multilateral trading system has long been at a crossroads.

The bloc also condemned unilateral coercive measures, stating that such sanctions are contrary to international law and have far-reaching negative implications for human rights and development. These measures disproportionately affect the poor and people in vulnerable situations while deepening the digital divide and exacerbating environmental challenges, according to the declaration.