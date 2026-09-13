Vessel struck by unidentified munition in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO

Incident report

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations on Sunday reported that a vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz had been struck by an unidentified munition, with no immediate information available regarding crew casualties or damage.

The maritime authority acknowledged that details concerning potential environmental impacts remained unavailable as assessments continued.

Investigation underway

UKMTO announced that a formal investigation is underway, though the agency did not identify the party responsible. Authorities have advised vessels to proceed with caution and report suspicious activity immediately.

Traffic disruption

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains well below levels recorded prior to the outbreak of war between the United States and Iran in February.