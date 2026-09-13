Iraq seizes drone platform used in Saudi pipeline attack

Iraq's Security Media Cell chief Saad Maan said Saturday that Iraqi forces had located and seized a drone-launching platform inside Iraqi territory used in recent attacks against Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure. Forensic teams have begun investigative procedures to identify those involved in the operation, he added.

Platform located inside Iraq

In a statement carried by the state-run Iraqi News Agency, Maan said an intelligence and security task force had "managed to locate and seize the launch platform inside Iraqi territory." He noted that authorities are conducting "continued intensive field and intelligence efforts" not only to secure the platform but also to identify the perpetrators.

Baghdad and Riyadh continue communication at various levels to exchange intelligence and security information, according to the Security Media Cell chief. Investigative procedures involving technical documentation and analysis are ongoing.

Saudi pipeline struck

Saudi Arabia confirmed Friday that several drones launched from Iraq had struck the East-West oil pipeline in the Riyadh and Medina regions, causing injuries and material damage. The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the kingdom had decided not to respond at this stage following a request from Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi.

The ministry stated that Riyadh agreed to allow the Iraqi government time to take measures to prevent Iraqi territory from being used to attack Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries. The East-West pipeline carries crude oil from the kingdom's eastern fields to the Red Sea coast for export.

Joint probe with Iran approved

The Iraqi News Agency reported Saturday that Prime Minister al-Zaidi approved an Iranian request for a joint investigation after launch platforms for drones were found near the border between the two countries. Earlier Saturday, Iraqi army spokesman Sabah al-Numan said security and intelligence agencies were continuing "pursuit operations to arrest all those involved" in the attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

Maan said forensic experts are examining the seized equipment to determine its origin and operational capabilities. The attacks mark a rare instance of direct drone strikes launched from Iraqi soil against Saudi energy infrastructure.