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Türkiye, Iran FMs discuss Strait of Hormuz and Saudi attacks

Türkiye, Iran FMs discuss Strait of Hormuz and Saudi attacks

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11:51, 13/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 14:34, 13/09/2026, Sunday
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Türkiye, Iran FMs discuss Strait of Hormuz and Saudi attacks
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Saturday discussed the Strait of Hormuz blockade and recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, as both nations coordinate their positions amid the ongoing regional conflict.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Saturday discussed the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and diplomatic efforts aimed at ending regional conflicts, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Diplomatic exchange

The two ministers spoke by telephone to exchange views on the latest developments in the Middle East, the sources said. They specifically addressed the recent attacks against Saudi Arabia and the implications of the Hormuz Strait closure for regional energy security. Fidan and Araghchi also reviewed ongoing negotiations seeking to de-escalate the conflicts gripping the Gulf region.

Regional context

The conversation comes as the Strait of Hormuz — a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments — remains blocked amid the ongoing war between the United States, Israel and Iran. Ankara has maintained diplomatic channels with both Tehran and Riyadh as tensions continue to disrupt maritime traffic and threaten international energy supplies. Turkish officials have previously emphasized the importance of preserving freedom of navigation in the strategic waterway.

The phone call represents the latest in a series of high-level contacts between Türkiye and Iran since the US-Israeli offensive against the Islamic Republic began on February 28. Both ministers have held multiple conversations in recent weeks to coordinate their positions on the crisis affecting the Gulf region. Turkish diplomatic sources did not specify additional details regarding the timing of future consultations between the two ministries.

Titles :hakan fidanabbas araghchistrait of hormuzsaudi arabiaturkish foreign ministryankara tehran relationsgulf tensions
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