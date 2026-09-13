Israel intensifies attacks on southern Lebanon with 30+ blasts in one town

Israeli forces carried out more than 30 explosions in the southern Lebanese town of Al-Mansouri from late Friday through Saturday, targeting residential homes and infrastructure with drone-dropped munitions and artillery fire, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency.

Overnight barrage on Al-Mansouri

Some homes were destroyed in the sustained assault, while drones dropped containers containing highly explosive material on the town, which also came under heavy artillery bombardment. The agency reported no casualties from Saturday's attacks in the area.

Elsewhere in southern Lebanon, Israeli warplanes struck districts in Tyre, Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, and Marjayoun, while ground forces carried out additional explosions and artillery attacks. In Khiyam, a large explosion shattered windows in nearby towns, and a drone dropped explosive material on homes, sparking a fire.

Escalation and occupation

The Saturday attacks followed another wave of Israeli strikes, shelling, and explosions on Friday that targeted residential areas, homes, a school, and infrastructure across southern Lebanon. Israeli forces continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, including territory held for decades and others seized during recent military operations.