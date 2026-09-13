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TRNC 'deeply regrets' US arms embargo waiver extension for Greek Cyprus

TRNC 'deeply regrets' US arms embargo waiver extension for Greek Cyprus

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11:50, 13/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 14:33, 13/09/2026, Sunday
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TRNC 'deeply regrets' US arms embargo waiver extension for Greek Cyprus
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The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on Saturday expressed deep regret over Washington's decision to extend for another year the lifting of its arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot Administration, warning that the move risks undermining delicate regional balances and encouraging further militarization on the island.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on Saturday expressed “deep regret” over the US administration's decision to extend for another year the lifting of its arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot Administration, warning that such steps disregard the realities on the island and risk encouraging further militarization.

Regional stability concerns

In a statement issued by the Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry, officials stressed the importance of taking steps that consider the “delicate balances” in the Eastern Mediterranean, particularly at a time of serious conflicts and sensitive developments in the Middle East. The ministry warned that moves ignoring the Turkish Cypriot people could fuel further armament and undermine peace efforts. “We would like to share with the public our deep regret over this decision by the US administration,” the ministry said, adding that Washington's policy fails to reflect the island's demographic realities.

Two-state reality

The statement called on international actors to recognize the existence of two separate states and peoples on the island while pursuing fair and balanced policies. “We call on all relevant international actors to contribute to peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and to pursue a fair and balanced policy, taking into account the reality that there are two separate states and two separate peoples on the island,” the ministry said. It added that the TRNC would continue its “unshakable cooperation and solidarity” with Türkiye to safeguard the security and interests of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Titles :trncturkish republic of northern cyprusunited statesgreek cypriot administrationarms embargoeastern mediterraneantürkiyecyprus
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