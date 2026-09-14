Home
World
America
Trump to discuss 'almost everything' with Xi at White House meeting

Trump to discuss 'almost everything' with Xi at White House meeting

Yenişafak English AA
07:56, 14/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 08:18, 14/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump to discuss 'almost everything' with Xi at White House meeting
AA
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House on Sept. 24 to discuss trade, Ukraine, Gaza and defense production, defending his administration's tariffs on Chinese vehicles and touting US leadership in artificial intelligence.

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he expects to discuss "almost everything" with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their Sept. 24 meeting at the White House, covering trade, automobiles, defense production and global conflicts including the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Trump defends tariffs on Chinese vehicles

Speaking to reporters, Trump defended his administration's steep tariffs on Chinese automobiles and claimed credit for keeping them out of the US market. "I'm the one that kept them out," he said, citing duties ranging from 100% to 150%. He contrasted Washington's approach with Europe, which he said was being "decimated" by Chinese car imports.

Asked whether the talks would yield an agreement on Boeing aircraft purchases, Trump responded confidently: "I get every deal."

Ukraine war and Gaza diplomacy

Trump addressed the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, stating he had urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to refrain from targeting Russian diesel refineries. "The problem I have with Ukraine and Russia is that … diesel oil comes from Russia," he said, arguing that attacks on the facilities were driving up global fuel prices. He described the situation as "a case that hurts the world" and stressed the need to halt escalation.

Turning to the Gaza conflict, Trump praised CIA Director John Ratcliffe and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner for their diplomatic efforts. "Look at Gaza as an example," he said. "Look at the fact we got all the hostages back." He claimed fighting had significantly decreased and that Hamas was now willing to surrender its weapons.

Defense production and AI leadership

Trump said the US is rapidly rebuilding its weapons stockpiles after supplying significant quantities to Ukraine, noting that new facilities are producing Patriot air-defense missiles at record rates. "We're making more Patriots than we've ever made," he said. He also highlighted emerging military technologies, declaring that "the laser is going to be the future" of missile defense due to lower operational costs compared to conventional interceptors.

On artificial intelligence, Trump expressed optimism that benefits would outweigh risks, asserting that "whoever wins AI wins." He said he believes the United States maintains a significant lead in the strategic technology sector.

Trump also addressed reports of Chinese intelligence activities targeting US military assets, stating that Beijing engages in spying similar to Washington's own operations. "They do what we do," he said. He warned that additional tariffs on automobiles are scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, while describing Canada as "the worst country to deal with" in trade negotiations despite praising its citizens as "fantastic."

Titles :donald trumpxi jinpingwhite houseus china tradetariffsukraine wargaza conflictartificial intelligencepatriot missilesjohn ratcliffe
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026