Home
World
Asia
Global South confidence in BRICS rising, Modi says at summit

Global South confidence in BRICS rising, Modi says at summit

Yenişafak English AA
12:07, 13/09/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Global South confidence in BRICS rising, Modi says at summit
File photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told BRICS leaders gathering in New Delhi that confidence among Global South nations in the bloc has grown substantially amid mounting geopolitical tensions, announcing agreements on integrated early warning systems for infectious diseases and enhanced supply chain frameworks.

Global South 'voice heard' within bloc

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told fellow BRICS leaders on Sunday that confidence among Global South countries in the emerging market bloc has grown substantially amid rising global tensions, declaring that the grouping's diverse membership has amplified the voice of developing nations on the world stage. Speaking at the expanded session on "resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability" in New Delhi, Modi said the alliance has sought to advance inclusive global growth while ensuring developing nations help shape the solutions they receive. "We have tried to promote inclusive global growth through the BRICS," he said, noting that benefits from the group's work should extend beyond its membership.

Modi emphasized that developing nations now participate directly in creating the frameworks that affect them rather than receiving prescriptive mandates from advanced economies. "The confidence of the countries of the Global South has increased in the BRICS," he stated. "Their voice is heard in the BRICS. Their experience is respected. And solutions are not only made for them, but are made together with them," he said, describing the expanded participation at this year's summit as proof of the grouping's "unparalleled faith" and growing attraction.

Early warning systems, supply chain pacts agreed

The Indian premier announced that leaders had agreed to establish a BRICS-integrated early warning system for infectious diseases and finalized guidelines for disaster management data integration. "We have agreed on a BRICS-integrated early warning system for the prevention and response of infectious diseases," Modi said, adding that a new logistics supply chain cooperation framework would help make regional supply chains more reliable against future shocks. He also highlighted the launch of a BRICS Incubator Network to connect startups and a digital agriculture initiative to create opportunities for farmers.

The weekend summit has drawn the presidents of China, Russia, and Iran among other leaders from across the expanded BRICS Plus format, convening as the US-Iran war approaches its seventh month and the Russia-Ukraine conflict extends beyond four years. Warning against the "weaponization of technology and critical minerals," Modi said such barriers could hinder sustainable development, noting that the bloc has focused on inclusivity in technology adoption. "We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity," he stated.

Titles :narendra modimodibricsindianew delhiglobal southchinarussiaearly warning system
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026