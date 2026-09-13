Global South 'voice heard' within bloc

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told fellow BRICS leaders on Sunday that confidence among Global South countries in the emerging market bloc has grown substantially amid rising global tensions, declaring that the grouping's diverse membership has amplified the voice of developing nations on the world stage. Speaking at the expanded session on "resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability" in New Delhi, Modi said the alliance has sought to advance inclusive global growth while ensuring developing nations help shape the solutions they receive. "We have tried to promote inclusive global growth through the BRICS," he said, noting that benefits from the group's work should extend beyond its membership.

Modi emphasized that developing nations now participate directly in creating the frameworks that affect them rather than receiving prescriptive mandates from advanced economies. "The confidence of the countries of the Global South has increased in the BRICS," he stated. "Their voice is heard in the BRICS. Their experience is respected. And solutions are not only made for them, but are made together with them," he said, describing the expanded participation at this year's summit as proof of the grouping's "unparalleled faith" and growing attraction.

Early warning systems, supply chain pacts agreed

The Indian premier announced that leaders had agreed to establish a BRICS-integrated early warning system for infectious diseases and finalized guidelines for disaster management data integration. "We have agreed on a BRICS-integrated early warning system for the prevention and response of infectious diseases," Modi said, adding that a new logistics supply chain cooperation framework would help make regional supply chains more reliable against future shocks. He also highlighted the launch of a BRICS Incubator Network to connect startups and a digital agriculture initiative to create opportunities for farmers.

The weekend summit has drawn the presidents of China, Russia, and Iran among other leaders from across the expanded BRICS Plus format, convening as the US-Iran war approaches its seventh month and the Russia-Ukraine conflict extends beyond four years. Warning against the "weaponization of technology and critical minerals," Modi said such barriers could hinder sustainable development, noting that the bloc has focused on inclusivity in technology adoption. "We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity," he stated.