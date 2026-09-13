China and India can achieve 'shared development,' Xi tells Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday that China and India can achieve "shared development" by learning from "each other's strengths," as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi.

Expanded BRICS Agenda

Xi called on the two Himalayan nations to "join hands for high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation," according to the state-run Xinhua news agency. The Chinese leader arrived in the Indian capital Saturday specifically to attend the BRICS summit, his first visit to India in seven years.

Consecutive Diplomatic Engagement

Saturday's meeting marked the third consecutive year the leaders have held formal talks, following encounters in Kazan, Russia, in 2024 and at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin in 2025. The two leaders also met at an SCO gathering in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, earlier this year, though they did not hold official discussions on that occasion.

Border Tensions Eased

Xi's previous visit to India occurred in 2019 — months before a military stand-off erupted between border forces in Ladakh that lasted more than four years and sent bilateral ties to their lowest level in six decades. Relations have gradually improved since then, with Modi visiting China last year and both countries taking steps to resume high-level engagement.