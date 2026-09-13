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Indonesian president urges BRICS to translate strength into real opportunities for people

Indonesian president urges BRICS to translate strength into real opportunities for people

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10:25, 13/09/2026, SundayU: Update: 11:39, 13/09/2026, Sunday
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Indonesian president urges BRICS to translate strength into real opportunities for people
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Prabowo Subianto told the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi that the bloc's collective power must create tangible benefits for their populations, adding that this strength should give the Global South a greater voice in shaping a more equitable international order.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said Saturday that BRICS collective strength must translate into tangible opportunities for member states' populations, urging the bloc to amplify the Global South's voice in shaping international affairs at the 18th summit in New Delhi.

Concrete opportunities

"This is the kind of collective strength we need, strength that does not remain on paper, but translates into opportunities for our people," Prabowo told delegates in the Indian capital. He stressed that such power must enable the Global South to have a greater voice in shaping its own future rather than serving merely as diplomatic symbolism.

The Indonesian leader emphasized that the bloc's unified potential should address practical needs of their citizens, moving beyond theoretical commitments to deliver measurable benefits across member nations.

Equitable international order

Prabowo said the collective strength should also be used to build a "fairer and equal international order." "Together, we can make our strength count," he added, underscoring the potential for unified action among the emerging economies to reshape global governance structures.

The BRICS leaders gathered for the 18th summit, which is expected to produce the New Delhi Declaration outlining a collective framework aimed at translating policy commitments into concrete action. The meeting seeks to formalize strategic priorities for the coming year.

Titles :prabowo subiantoindonesiabricsnew delhiindiaglobal southnew delhi declaration18th brics summit
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