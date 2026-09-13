Xi urges BRICS to keep supply chains 'stable, unimpeded'

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday called on the expanded BRICS coalition to safeguard "stable and unimpeded" global supply chains as the US-Israeli war with Iran disrupts shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, telling the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi that practical cooperation must rest on a "solid foundation."

Supply chain resilience

The Chinese leader addressed the summit's final day during an open session titled "Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth," according to Xinhua. Xi said the "greater BRICS" must upgrade traditional industries while developing emerging sectors and fostering integrated markets.

He proposed initiatives covering science and technology talent, smart manufacturing, digital industry and trade facilitation alongside "open and inclusive" artificial intelligence, adding that forward-looking plans for future industries would deepen practical cooperation among members.

Multipolarity and UN reform

Xi described the Global South as a "key force driving the world toward multipolarity," urging member states to uphold multilateralism and the "authority and role of the UN." He called for reforms to improve the efficiency of multilateral institutions while enhancing developing countries' representation within international financial architecture and backing World Trade Organization reform in the "right direction," according to the state-run news agency.