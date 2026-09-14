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Malaysian premier warns of AI 'colonization' risk for Muslims

Malaysian premier warns of AI 'colonization' risk for Muslims

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07:59, 14/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 08:19, 14/09/2026, Monday
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Malaysian premier warns of AI 'colonization' risk for Muslims
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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Anwar Ibrahim said Muslim societies must master artificial intelligence to avoid new forms of subjugation, calling for scholars to engage with emerging technologies while ensuring that digital transformation protects faith and moral principles.


Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim warned Sunday that Muslim communities risk technological "colonization" if they fail to master artificial intelligence, saying religious scholars must confront modern challenges to preserve their societies' autonomy and ethical foundations.

Speaking at the Sheikh Abubakr Foundation Excellence Award ceremony in Kozhikode — a city in the southern Indian state of Kerala — Anwar said scholars need to recognize the "new realities and challenges of the present time," including digital transformation and advanced computing. "Without knowledge, we will fail. Without understanding artificial intelligence, we will be colonized," he said. The Malaysian leader received the inaugural honor from Grand Mufti of India Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar at the Markazu Saquafathi Sunniyya in Karanthur.

Balancing technology and ethics

The Malaysian leader emphasized that technological advancement must not erode religious principles, noting that Muslim societies require both technical expertise and ethical grounding to navigate the digital age. "We need the knowledge. We need the expertise," Anwar said, adding that development must protect "faith and moral values." He warned that without sufficient understanding, outside actors could introduce values through new technologies in ways that deliberately undermine local ethics and faith traditions.

Call for greater engagement

Anwar expressed concern that Muslim scholars were not paying sufficient attention to AI risks despite growing debate among technology industry leaders about potential harms. He called for greater engagement with artificial intelligence while ensuring progress remains anchored in knowledge and religious values. The Malaysian prime minister traveled to Kerala after attending the BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, where discussions covered multipolar economic frameworks.

Titles :anwar ibrahimmalaysiaartificial intelligencekeralaindiabricssheikh abubakr foundationmarkazu saquafathi sunniyya
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