



US President Donald Trump said Sunday he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to halt strikes on Russian diesel refineries, warning that attacks on energy infrastructure were disrupting global supplies and contributing to higher fuel prices. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington from Ireland, Trump said difficulties in getting Russian fuel to market were affecting economies worldwide.

"The problem I have with Ukraine and Russia is that a lot of the diesel comes (…) from Russia, and the Russian plants are being hit by Ukraine," he said. Trump specifically requested that Ukraine stop targeting production facilities, citing the broader impact on global diesel supplies.

Request to Kyiv

Trump directly addressed his conversation with the Ukrainian leader regarding the ongoing strikes. "I've asked President Zelenskyy not to hit the diesel plants, refineries," he said, emphasizing the economic consequences of the attacks.

"Diesel is being driven up by the fact that it's having a hard time coming out of Russia, and that's a case that hurts the world. We got to stop," Trump told reporters. The remarks came as Washington seeks to manage its diplomatic role in the conflict while addressing domestic concerns over rising energy costs.