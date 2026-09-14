



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, and his accompanying delegation in Jeddah on Monday to review bilateral relations and regional security developments, according to the Saudi Press Agency. Saudi Minister of State and National Security Adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban attended the high-level discussions, which addressed cooperation between Riyadh and Washington on matters of mutual interest.

Yemen conflict escalation

The meeting occurred amid heightened tensions in Yemen, where government forces continue to battle Iran-backed Houthi rebels who have stepped up attacks on Saudi energy facilities in recent weeks. Last week, Saudi authorities temporarily suspended operations on the strategic East-West pipeline as a precautionary measure after drone strikes originating from Iraq targeted areas near Riyadh and Medina. Yemen has remained engulfed in conflict since the Houthis captured the capital Sanaa in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led Arab coalition to intervene in March 2015 to support the internationally recognized government against the rebel advance.

Appeal for US support

According to Axios, the crown prince has requested military assistance from US President Donald Trump to help counter recent Houthi advances on the battlefield. The rebel group — which receives backing from Tehran — has made significant gains in recent fighting despite years of coalition airstrikes and ground operations, creating fresh urgency for Riyadh’s security discussions with Washington.