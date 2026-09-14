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Iran police chief says 6,000 arrested over January protests

Iran police chief says 6,000 arrested over January protests

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13:21, 14/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 13:25, 14/09/2026, Monday
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Iran police chief says 6,000 arrested over January protests
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Iranian police chief Ahmadreza Radan said on Monday that authorities have arrested 6,000 people over their alleged role in anti-government protests that rocked the country in early January, vowing that detainees accused of staging a coup would not be released without expressions of regret and repentance.


Iran's police chief said on Monday that authorities have arrested 6,000 people over anti-government protests that rocked the country in early January, accusing detainees of participating in an attempted coup and collaborating with hostile foreign powers.

In remarks aired by state broadcaster IRIB, Ahmadreza Radan characterized the detainees as participants in an attempted coup who assisted countries hostile to Iran during the unrest on Jan. 8-9. "We will not release these people, except those who express regret and repent," he said, adding that authorities would maintain a hardline stance against those deemed unrepentant.

Economic grievances spark demonstrations

The demonstrations initially erupted on Dec. 28, 2025, at Tehran's Grand Bazaar following a sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and deteriorating economic conditions before spreading to several cities nationwide. Authorities claimed the protests intensified on Jan. 8-9, with some demonstrations turning violent and involving attacks on security forces as well as public and private property.

Iranian officials accused the US and Israel of orchestrating the unrest, allegations that both Washington and Tel Aviv have rejected. They said the unrest caused extensive damage to public and private property, including government buildings, banks, police stations, schools, mosques, homes, and vehicles.

Asset seizures and death toll

In a related move, Iran's judiciary announced that authorities seized 240 properties and other assets belonging to individuals accused of acting against the country or supporting hostile governments, including people living abroad, and froze 182 bank accounts. The measures targeted people accused of activities including propaganda against Iran and cooperation with Israel and other countries Tehran considers hostile.

Iranian authorities have put the death toll from the January unrest at 3,117, including civilians and security personnel, while rights groups have reported higher figures.

Titles :ahmadreza radaniran proteststehraniranian rialmiddle eastiribiran judiciaryunited statesisrael
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