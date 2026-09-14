



EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday condemned a drone attack near a passenger train carrying European officials in Ukraine as a calculated attempt to intimidate Western nations, stating that such aggression should only strengthen international resolve to support Kyiv against Russian advances. Speaking to reporters at the European Arctic Summit in Rovaniemi, Finland, Kallas characterized the Sunday incident — which occurred as a privately chartered train traveled from Kyiv toward Poland — as a direct message to Western capitals.

"I think about that it is clearly meant to scare Western countries from supporting Ukraine, from going to Ukraine to show support," she said, referring to the attack that prompted evacuation of the train carrying former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other European officials. Kallas urged Western leaders to respond with increased solidarity rather than caution, telling reporters: "The question for us is: What do we take from that message? I think we should act the opposite. We should show that we are there for Ukraine, and we are not scared off."

She added that any retreat would serve Moscow's objective of forcing Ukraine into "submission," noting that Russia's "end goal is much more" than subjugating Kyiv alone. Her remarks followed a report by German newspaper Der Spiegel detailing the incident, which underscored the ongoing dangers facing diplomatic missions in active conflict zones.

Arctic security strategy

Beyond Ukraine, Kallas highlighted escalating security challenges in the Arctic region, noting Russia's reopening of former Soviet military bases and recent missile exercises in the High North alongside China's growing strategic interest in the area. The EU is preparing a comprehensive Arctic strategy centered on security provisions, which Kallas said is expected to be unveiled in October, emphasizing the need for a unified European stance on regional security issues while indicating that Greenland would likely not feature as a specific agenda item despite US President Donald Trump's previous calls for American control of the island. Both Danish and Greenlandic leaders have firmly rejected such proposals, maintaining that Greenland "is not for sale."