Home
World
Europe
EU's Kallas says Russia strike aimed to 'scare' Western backers

EU's Kallas says Russia strike aimed to 'scare' Western backers

Yenişafak English AA
13:23, 14/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 13:26, 14/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
EU's Kallas says Russia strike aimed to 'scare' Western backers
AA
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said a drone attack near a train carrying European officials in Ukraine was designed to intimidate Western countries and undermine support for Kyiv, urging leaders to demonstrate increased solidarity rather than retreat from their commitments.


EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Monday condemned a drone attack near a passenger train carrying European officials in Ukraine as a calculated attempt to intimidate Western nations, stating that such aggression should only strengthen international resolve to support Kyiv against Russian advances. Speaking to reporters at the European Arctic Summit in Rovaniemi, Finland, Kallas characterized the Sunday incident — which occurred as a privately chartered train traveled from Kyiv toward Poland — as a direct message to Western capitals.

"I think about that it is clearly meant to scare Western countries from supporting Ukraine, from going to Ukraine to show support," she said, referring to the attack that prompted evacuation of the train carrying former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other European officials. Kallas urged Western leaders to respond with increased solidarity rather than caution, telling reporters: "The question for us is: What do we take from that message? I think we should act the opposite. We should show that we are there for Ukraine, and we are not scared off."

She added that any retreat would serve Moscow's objective of forcing Ukraine into "submission," noting that Russia's "end goal is much more" than subjugating Kyiv alone. Her remarks followed a report by German newspaper Der Spiegel detailing the incident, which underscored the ongoing dangers facing diplomatic missions in active conflict zones.

Arctic security strategy

Beyond Ukraine, Kallas highlighted escalating security challenges in the Arctic region, noting Russia's reopening of former Soviet military bases and recent missile exercises in the High North alongside China's growing strategic interest in the area. The EU is preparing a comprehensive Arctic strategy centered on security provisions, which Kallas said is expected to be unveiled in October, emphasizing the need for a unified European stance on regional security issues while indicating that Greenland would likely not feature as a specific agenda item despite US President Donald Trump's previous calls for American control of the island. Both Danish and Greenlandic leaders have firmly rejected such proposals, maintaining that Greenland "is not for sale."

Titles :kaja kallaseuropean unioneuukrainerussiaboris johnsonarctic securitygreenland
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026