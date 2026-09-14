Türkiye ranks among top non-EU destinations for EU travelers
Eurostat data reveals that Türkiye ranked alongside the UK and Switzerland as one of the three most popular non-EU destinations for European travelers in 2024, while EU residents made 1.2 billion trips totaling €618 billion in expenditure during the period.
Eurostat announced on Sunday that Türkiye ranked among the top three destinations for European Union residents traveling outside the bloc in 2024, placing alongside the United Kingdom and Switzerland as the most popular non-EU choices.
Travel volume and expenditure
EU residents made approximately 1.2 billion tourism trips throughout 2024, spending nearly 6 billion nights away from home with total expenditure reaching €618 billion ($713 billion), according to the statistical office. Almost three-quarters of these foreign trips remained within the European Union, while the remainder ventured to destinations outside the bloc.
Destination preferences
The United Kingdom, Türkiye and Switzerland attracted the highest number of trips among non-EU destinations last year, Eurostat noted. Destinations outside the European continent accounted for merely 13.1% of all foreign trips by EU residents, with Africa representing 4.5%, Asia 4.2% and the Americas 4.1%.
Italy remained the most popular foreign destination overall for EU residents, capturing 10.7% of all foreign trips, followed closely by Spain at 10.4%. Eurostat emphasized that proximity continued to influence destination choices significantly, with neighboring or nearby countries generally preferred for tourism travel.