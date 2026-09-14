Home
Life
Travel
Türkiye ranks among top non-EU destinations for EU travelers

Türkiye ranks among top non-EU destinations for EU travelers

Yenişafak English AA
13:22, 14/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 13:24, 14/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye ranks among top non-EU destinations for EU travelers
AA
File photo

Eurostat data reveals that Türkiye ranked alongside the UK and Switzerland as one of the three most popular non-EU destinations for European travelers in 2024, while EU residents made 1.2 billion trips totaling €618 billion in expenditure during the period.

Eurostat announced on Sunday that Türkiye ranked among the top three destinations for European Union residents traveling outside the bloc in 2024, placing alongside the United Kingdom and Switzerland as the most popular non-EU choices.

Travel volume and expenditure

EU residents made approximately 1.2 billion tourism trips throughout 2024, spending nearly 6 billion nights away from home with total expenditure reaching €618 billion ($713 billion), according to the statistical office. Almost three-quarters of these foreign trips remained within the European Union, while the remainder ventured to destinations outside the bloc.

Destination preferences

The United Kingdom, Türkiye and Switzerland attracted the highest number of trips among non-EU destinations last year, Eurostat noted. Destinations outside the European continent accounted for merely 13.1% of all foreign trips by EU residents, with Africa representing 4.5%, Asia 4.2% and the Americas 4.1%.

Italy remained the most popular foreign destination overall for EU residents, capturing 10.7% of all foreign trips, followed closely by Spain at 10.4%. Eurostat emphasized that proximity continued to influence destination choices significantly, with neighboring or nearby countries generally preferred for tourism travel.

Titles :türkiyeeurostateuropean uniontourismeu travel statisticsitalyspainunited kingdom
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026