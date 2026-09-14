Austria denies visa to Iran nuclear chief for IAEA conference

Mohammad Eslami, who heads Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, was denied entry by Austrian authorities ahead of a planned trip to Vienna for an International Atomic Energy Agency conference. The delegation was forced to return to Tehran, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

Visa refusal disrupts travel plans

Eslami and his accompanying delegation had scheduled travel to Vienna on Saturday for the IAEA gathering but were forced to abandon the trip following the visa denial, IRIB said. The delegation subsequently returned to the Iranian capital without participating in the nuclear agency's conference.

Tehran summons Austrian envoy

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei confirmed the visa refusal on Monday, calling the move "absolutely unjustified." Tehran formally protested the decision and summoned Austria's charge d'affaires to convey its objections, he said, adding that US pressure should not prevent host countries from fulfilling their obligations.

Eslami's delegation returned to Tehran on Saturday after the visa refusal prevented their planned participation in the IAEA sessions. The Atomic Energy Organization chief has previously represented Iran at international nuclear forums amid ongoing scrutiny of the country's atomic activities.