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Finland joins French initiative on European nuclear deterrence

Finland joins French initiative on European nuclear deterrence

Elif Şanlı
12:27, 14/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 12:29, 14/09/2026, Monday
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Finland joins French initiative on European nuclear deterrence
Finnish President Alexander Stubb

Finland's Defense Ministry announced on Monday that Helsinki will join France's nuclear deterrence initiative, stating that the bilateral framework aims to reinforce security across Europe while operating alongside — not replacing — NATO's existing deterrent capabilities based on Washington's extended guarantee.

Finland's Defense Ministry announced on Monday that the Nordic country will join France's initiative on the European dimension of nuclear deterrence, a framework launched by French President Emmanuel Macron in March 2026 to bolster continental security through bilateral partnerships. The ministry described the arrangement as "a form of bilateral cooperation between Finland and France," noting that officials from both countries have discussed the strategic partnership at the highest political levels as well as through working-level channels.

Eight countries were announced as initial participants when Macron unveiled the plan, with Norway joining at a later stage before Helsinki's decision to enter the framework.

Complementing NATO arrangements

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said "The French initiative will strengthen Europe's increasingly active approach to defence," adding that "its objective is to reinforce security and deterrence across Europe." The ministry emphasized that cooperation with Paris does not replace or overlap with NATO's nuclear deterrence, which relies on the United States' extended deterrent and nuclear-sharing arrangements among allies.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb confirmed that the initiative remains separate from NATO's deterrent posture, stating that "Finland does not intend to station nuclear weapons on its territory in peacetime." NATO's nuclear framework remains the bedrock of Alliance security, according to the ministry statement, which described the US-led arrangement as "the supreme guarantee of the security of the Alliance."

Titles :finlandfranceemmanuel macronantti hakkanenalexander stubbnatonuclear deterrenceeuropean security
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