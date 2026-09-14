Houthis claim attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Air Base

Yemen's Houthi forces on Monday claimed to have launched a large-scale missile and drone assault on King Khalid Air Base in southern Saudi Arabia, with military spokesman Yahya Saree saying dozens of ballistic missiles and drones targeted aircraft hangars, radars and ammunition depots.

'Significant losses' claimed at air base

"The attack targeted aircraft hangars, radars, runways, ammunition depots and other military facilities, causing significant losses at the base," Saree said in a statement. He said the operation came in response to Saudi airstrikes in Yemen, noting that Saudi F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets had carried out more than 300 strikes across several Yemeni provinces over the past five days. The Houthis vowed to continue attacks inside Saudi Arabia as long as Saudi military operations continue, warning that any new attacks would be met with "broader and more severe" operations.

Saudi authorities downplay immediate threat

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the Houthi claims regarding damage at the air base. Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued an alert in Khamis Mushait governorate but later said "the danger has passed," urging residents to continue following instructions and avoid gathering and filming. The attack comes amid a sharp escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with the two sides exchanging attacks in recent days.

Cross-border violence intensifies

Saudi Arabia has intensified airstrikes on Houthi-held areas in Yemen, while the Houthis have launched missile and drone attacks targeting southern Saudi cities and energy facilities. Last week, Saudi authorities said 73 civilians were injured in Houthi attacks targeting Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, while attacks also caused fires and temporary disruptions at energy facilities in the kingdom. The Houthis captured Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014, and have been battling a Saudi-led coalition for more than a decade.