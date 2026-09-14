Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia had formally requested the cancellation of a regional meeting scheduled to take place in Oman, according to state news agency IRNA. The gathering was expected to bring together foreign ministers from Gulf states and Tehran to discuss maritime security arrangements in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. "The report that Saudi Arabia requested that the meeting not be held for now is correct," Baqaei said during a press briefing in Tehran, adding that the decision was made unilaterally by Riyadh.

Baqaei noted that the summit had been intended as a platform for Iran and Oman to present a provisional understanding reached after weeks of negotiations concerning shipping routes through the waterway. He emphasized that the agreement between Tehran and Muscat has been finalized despite the diplomatic setback, stating: "We will decide, in consultation with Oman, on the next step and how to announce or register this understanding." Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi confirmed the postponement on Sunday, saying, "in the interests of consensus the regional meeting set for tomorrow in Salalah has been postponed," though he added, "We remain committed to fostering dialogue that supports stability and lasting cooperation in our region."

Tehran denies attack allegations

Baqaei categorically rejected US claims that Tehran was involved in a recent attack on a Saudi oil pipeline originating from Iraqi territory, accusing Washington of attempting to sow discord among regional countries. He also dismissed attempts to link Iran to escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, insisting that Yemen's problems have "long-standing roots" unrelated to Iranian policy. Washington has repeatedly accused Tehran of destabilizing activities across the region since the war began in February, allegations that Iranian officials have consistently denied.

The spokesman blamed the United States and Israel for current insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz, citing a recent incident near Hengam Island where he said US forces attacked an Iranian vessel. Baqaei reported that one Iranian national was killed and several others wounded in the incident, including two Pakistani nationals. Tehran has warned Washington to halt what it calls "illegal and interventionist" actions, including maritime blockades and economic pressure, vowing to continue responding if such measures persist.

'War booty' remarks

Addressing reports that Iranian forces had seized a US submarine, Baqaei offered a pointed correction regarding the vessel's status. "It was not seized; it was taken as war booty, and war booty is lawful," he said, without providing additional details about the incident or the vessel's current location. The remarks come amid heightened tensions between the two countries following the collapse of a June memorandum of understanding that had extended an April ceasefire and allowed for gradual resumption of shipping through the strait.

Baqaei also dismissed media reports about possible nuclear activity at Kuh-e Kolang mountain as unfounded "media hype," insisting that Iran continues to fulfill its safeguards obligations toward the International Atomic Energy Agency. He welcomed China's diplomatic efforts to support regional stability but maintained that the primary obstacle to improved relations with Washington was not a lack of mediators, but rather the US administration's lack of genuine political will for diplomacy.

Regional diplomacy context

Baqaei described Iran's relationship with Türkiye as extending beyond mere message exchange between capitals, noting that Tehran and Ankara share deep concerns regarding Israeli actions across the region. The comments highlight ongoing coordination between the two neighbors on security issues despite their differing positions on several conflicts.

Security in the Strait of Hormuz concerns Iran and Oman as the two coastal states, Baqaei stressed, while both countries continue bilateral talks on managing shipping through the waterway. The spokesman said Tehran had expected regional countries to seize the opportunity to discuss creating a secure region without interference from outside actors, adding that the finalized understanding with Oman would be announced following further consultations with Muscat.