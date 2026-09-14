IRGC destroys MQ-1 drone over Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Monday that its forces destroyed an advanced MQ-1 drone over the Strait of Hormuz. State broadcaster IRIB reported the operation utilized a new air defense system under Iran's integrated defense network.

Operation details

The IRGC Aerospace Force intercepted the drone using the new system. The operation occurred under Iran's integrated air defense network.

No information was provided regarding the operator. Technical specifications remain undisclosed by Iranian authorities.

Regional context

The incident marks the latest activity over the strategic waterway. Iranian forces have previously intercepted unmanned aircraft there.

Tehran did not indicate diplomatic channels regarding the drone's presence. Officials offered no suggestion of retaliatory measures.