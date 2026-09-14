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Israel raises naval alert over Houthi gains near Bab el-Mandeb

Israel raises naval alert over Houthi gains near Bab el-Mandeb

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08:03, 14/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 08:22, 14/09/2026, Monday
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Israel raises naval alert over Houthi gains near Bab el-Mandeb
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The Israeli military has stepped up naval readiness amid concerns over Houthi advances near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, following the withdrawal of Yemeni government forces from a strategic island at the waterway's entrance, according to a newspaper report.

Israel's security establishment has ordered increased readiness across naval forces and command centers amid mounting concern over Houthi advances near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported Sunday. Vice Admiral Eyal Harel, commander of the Israeli Navy, directed additional forces to deploy at sea as the Iran-backed group expanded its presence along Yemen's Red Sea coast.

Strategic Waterway Threatened

The withdrawal of Yemeni government forces from Perim — also known as Mayyun Island — at the entrance to the strait has significantly bolstered the Houthis' ability to influence maritime traffic through the chokepoint, which narrows to roughly 18 kilometers at some points. Israeli assessments indicate the group could employ missiles and explosive-laden boats to target commercial vessels transiting the vital route, through which approximately 98 percent of Israel's imports travel by sea.

Deterrence Concerns

The developments have triggered criticism within Israel's defense establishment over what officials characterized as an "erosion of deterrence" and the failure of regional actors to halt the Houthi advance. Security sources told the newspaper that such positioning risks expanding Tehran's leverage over regional maritime routes when combined with Iranian influence at the Strait of Hormuz.

Yemen Conflict Background

The Houthis seized control of Yemen's capital Sanaa and large parts of the country in 2014, triggering a nearly 12-year war against government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition that entered a relative lull in April 2022. The group has become increasingly involved in regional hostilities since late 2023, launching attacks on Israel and commercial shipping in the Red Sea following the outbreak of war in the Gaza Strip.

Titles :israelyemenhouthisbab el-mandebred seaeyal harelyedioth ahronothmaritime securityiran
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