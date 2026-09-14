Home
World
Middle East
Yemen council chief vows to restore state authority nationwide

Yemen council chief vows to restore state authority nationwide

Yenişafak English AA
07:53, 14/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 08:15, 14/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Yemen council chief vows to restore state authority nationwide
AA
File Photo

Rashad al-Alimi said Sunday that temporary battlefield setbacks will not deter the government from restoring state institutions across Yemen, stressing that the course of major national battles is determined by willpower and unity rather than temporary changes on a single front line amid intensifying clashes.

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi on Sunday vowed to continue efforts to restore state institutions and extend government sovereignty nationwide, insisting that recent territorial shifts would not undermine the campaign against the Houthi group.

Leadership reviews front-line developments

Al-Alimi made the remarks during phone calls with council members, Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani, regional commanders and governors to review the latest military and humanitarian developments. "The course of major national battles is not determined by a temporary change on one front line," he said, stressing that battlefield developments would not weaken the ability of Yemeni forces to reclaim state institutions.

He added that the conflict's trajectory would instead be shaped by "strength of will, unity of purpose and decision-making, and the ability to learn from challenges and turn them into opportunities to build greater strength and cohesion and regain the initiative." Al-Alimi noted that the state's power rests on the "integration of its military, security, political, economic and service fronts," according to official statements.

Houthis seize Red Sea islands

The balance of territorial control has shifted markedly in recent days, with Houthi forces announcing the capture of several districts in Al Hudaydah and Taiz along the western coast. The group also said they controlled Red Sea islands including Perim Island in the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait — a vital chokepoint for maritime traffic.

Government forces have meanwhile reported advances in Al-Jawf province along the Saudi border and said they were approaching Al-Hazm, the provincial capital. Officials said airstrikes targeted Houthi positions in Mokha, Taiz, Lahj and Al-Dhalea provinces, destroying military vehicles and weapons, and that troops repelled a major assault on Marib.

Conflict flares after years of calm

Fighting between government forces and the Houthis has intensified since early July following years of relative stalemate. Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led Arab coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.

Titles :rashad al-alimiyemenhouthissanaaal hudaydahbab al-mandab straitsaudi-led coalitionshaya al-zindani
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026