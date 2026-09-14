Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi on Sunday vowed to continue efforts to restore state institutions and extend government sovereignty nationwide, insisting that recent territorial shifts would not undermine the campaign against the Houthi group.

Leadership reviews front-line developments

Al-Alimi made the remarks during phone calls with council members, Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani, regional commanders and governors to review the latest military and humanitarian developments. "The course of major national battles is not determined by a temporary change on one front line," he said, stressing that battlefield developments would not weaken the ability of Yemeni forces to reclaim state institutions.

He added that the conflict's trajectory would instead be shaped by "strength of will, unity of purpose and decision-making, and the ability to learn from challenges and turn them into opportunities to build greater strength and cohesion and regain the initiative." Al-Alimi noted that the state's power rests on the "integration of its military, security, political, economic and service fronts," according to official statements.

Houthis seize Red Sea islands

The balance of territorial control has shifted markedly in recent days, with Houthi forces announcing the capture of several districts in Al Hudaydah and Taiz along the western coast. The group also said they controlled Red Sea islands including Perim Island in the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait — a vital chokepoint for maritime traffic.

Government forces have meanwhile reported advances in Al-Jawf province along the Saudi border and said they were approaching Al-Hazm, the provincial capital. Officials said airstrikes targeted Houthi positions in Mokha, Taiz, Lahj and Al-Dhalea provinces, destroying military vehicles and weapons, and that troops repelled a major assault on Marib.

Conflict flares after years of calm

Fighting between government forces and the Houthis has intensified since early July following years of relative stalemate. Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led Arab coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.