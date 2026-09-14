



Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday threatened to "eliminate" anyone approaching the Ali al-Taher ridge in southern Lebanon, declaring that the army is preparing to take control of the strategically vital heights as part of an expanded occupation.

Katz claimed that Israeli forces had killed Hezbollah fighters and destroyed their tunnels in the area, stating that troops were preparing to prevent the group or any other party from re-establishing a presence. He added that the ridge forms part of what Israel calls the "yellow line" and a self-declared "security zone" inside Lebanon covering approximately 700 square kilometers.

Strategic site operations

On Thursday, the Israeli army carried out a powerful explosion at the ridge, saying it destroyed a Hezbollah tunnel network and other infrastructure extending more than two kilometers. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later described the site as the "largest Iranian site outside Iran."

The ridge lies north of the Litani River between Kfar Tibnit and Nabatieh al-Fawqa and overlooks large parts of southern Lebanon — giving it strategic military significance. Earlier this month, Netanyahu claimed that Israeli forces had completed the "clearing" of the area.

Occupation and casualties

Katz said that Israel would not withdraw or redeploy until Hezbollah was disarmed across Lebanon. There was no immediate comment from Lebanese authorities or Hezbollah on the minister's remarks.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed nearly 4,400 people and injured 12,500 others since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures. Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, including territory held for decades and other locations seized during recent wars and military operations.