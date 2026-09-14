



Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a trilateral meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Interior Minister Anas Khattab in Damascus on Sunday, the Foreign Ministry of Türkiye announced in a statement posted on the social media platform NSosyal. The talks represented the first such trilateral engagement between the neighboring states' foreign and security establishments since the political transition in Damascus.

The participation of Interior Minister Anas Khattab alongside Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani indicates a focus on internal security coordination and border management issues, according to the ministry's readout. The configuration of the meeting suggests Ankara is prioritizing operational cooperation alongside diplomatic normalization.

Presidential Audience

Earlier on Sunday, Fidan was received by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the presidential palace in the Syrian capital. The audience preceded the ministerial-level discussions and underscored the priority attached to rebuilding bilateral ties between the governments.

Fidan's visit marks the latest in a series of high-level contacts between Türkiye and Syria since the establishment of the new administration in Damascus. The Turkish foreign minister has previously hosted his Syrian counterpart in Ankara for discussions on regional security.

Bilateral Context

The diplomatic push comes as Türkiye seeks to secure its southern border and facilitate conditions for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkish territory. Ankara has maintained open channels with Damascus since December 2024, emphasizing territorial integrity and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Sunday's meetings followed a similar pattern of engagement established during previous visits by Turkish officials to the Syrian capital. The trilateral format involving interior ministers signals a practical dimension to the outreach, addressing matters of intelligence sharing and cross-border security protocols.