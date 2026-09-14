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Iran, UAE vow to 'move beyond the past' and expand ties

Iran, UAE vow to 'move beyond the past' and expand ties

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08:04, 14/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 08:24, 14/09/2026, Monday
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Iran, UAE vow to 'move beyond the past' and expand ties
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian delivers a speech during the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, India, on September 13, 2026.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday that Tehran and Abu Dhabi have agreed to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation, noting that both nations would "move beyond the past and look to the future" as they met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday that Tehran and Abu Dhabi have agreed to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation, with the two leaders meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi to discuss regional security. Pezeshkian held talks with UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the gathering of emerging economies, with both sides discussing regional developments and efforts to de-escalate tensions across the Middle East.

"We agreed to move beyond the past and look to the future," Pezeshkian said, adding that the two nations sought common ground for building future cooperation. The Iranian leader emphasized that both countries aimed to establish a shared understanding on developing bilateral ties despite longstanding regional rivalries, according to Anadolu Agency.

Regional tensions

The high-level meeting occurred against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Iran conflict that began in February with American and Israeli strikes targeting Iranian military, energy and economic infrastructure. Iranian retaliatory attacks have since hit positions across the region, heightening concerns about stability as diplomatic efforts continue amid the fighting.

Pezeshkian's outreach to the UAE comes as Tehran faces mounting international pressure over its nuclear program and regional activities, with Gulf states increasingly positioning themselves as potential mediators between the Islamic Republic and Western powers. The BRICS gathering provided a neutral venue for the two leaders to discuss security arrangements without the direct involvement of Washington or Tel Aviv.

Titles :masoud pezeshkianiranuaeunited arab emiratesbrics summitmiddle east diplomacyus-iran conflictabu dhabitehran
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