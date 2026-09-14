Hormuz Strait talks set to reshape Gulf trade routes

Iranian and Omani officials are expected to use the Salalah meeting to announce an agreement aimed at establishing safer routes for commercial vessels passing through the Hormuz Strait. The talks bring together Iran, Oman, four members of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Iraq, making the gathering one of the region’s most significant diplomatic efforts over the strategic waterway.

Iran-Oman deal opens door to wider agreement

Regional governments have argued since the start of Iran-Oman negotiations that any arrangement concerning the Hormuz Strait should involve the wider Gulf region. The fifth article of the understanding reached between Tehran and Muscat is reportedly providing the basis for the Salalah meeting, with other participating countries potentially joining the framework.

US position could shape the next phase

Washington has yet to endorse a clear position on the proposed arrangement. The US administration has repeatedly said it would oppose any attempt to impose taxes or fees on commercial vessels using the Hormuz Strait, a position broadly shared by Gulf states. US President Donald Trump has also maintained that the war against Iran is intended to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Despite Trump’s repeated suggestion that the conflict could end soon, regional analysts caution that even an agreement reopening commercial traffic through the Hormuz Strait would not necessarily bring the wider war to an immediate conclusion. The Salalah meeting could nevertheless become an important test of whether regional diplomacy can produce a broader de-escalation.

Bahrain refuses to join talks with Iran

Bahrain, a Gulf state and GCC member, has announced that it will not participate in any meeting involving Iran until diplomatic normalization takes place. In a statement, Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry pointed to Iran’s missile attacks against regional countries and alleged drone attacks by Iran-linked militias against Saudi Arabia in recent days.

“Dialogue cannot be built on ignoring the facts,” Bahrain said, making clear that it does not consider the current security environment suitable for direct regional engagement with Tehran.