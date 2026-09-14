France Televisions pull show after actress's Gaza statement

France Télévisions removed the replay of France 5's "La Grande Librairie" after actress Adèle Haenel used the show's closing segment to denounce genocide in Gaza. Appearing Wednesday to present her latest book, Haenel was given the program's "carte blanche" slot, where she first addressed sexist and sexual violence before turning to Gaza: "We must speak up to say again what is in this silence, so that everyone hears it: the State of Israel is committing a genocide in Palestine, and France is complicit."

France Télévisions told AFP the removal was not "censorship" but a "conservatory measure," taken in response to multiple complaints and the network's strict broadcasting rules on the subject, while media regulator Arcom conducts a review.