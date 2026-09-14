Pig’s head at mosque?

A pig's head was reportedly brought to a mosque in Lithuania's second-largest city, Kaunas, on Friday as a group of bikers disrupted Muslim prayers by chanting, playing music and making noise near the house of worship, local media reported.

According to Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, the bikers gathered in Ramybes Park near the mosque while Muslims were attending Friday prayers.

The bikers reportedly chanted "Lithuania," played music and made noise outside the mosque.

The report also said that a pig’s head was brought during the incident.

Video shared on social media showed a group of bikers gathering near the mosque during Muslim prayers, chanting and playing music.

The incident sparked outrage among members of the local Muslim community.

A woman interviewed by the news portal "Kas vyksta Kaune" described the incident as "shocking," emphasizing that people gather at the mosque to pray.

No major confrontation was reported between the bikers and members of the Muslim community.

Additional police forces were deployed near the mosque.

Police are also examining the circumstances under a provision of Lithuania's criminal code concerning possible incitement of hatred against a group of people.