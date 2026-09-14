Jaiswal seen eating nuts

🇮🇳 🇮🇷 🥜 A video from the BRICS Summit has drawn attention after India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was seen eating nuts while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was speaking.

Jaiswal, seated behind Pezeshkian, repeatedly reached for a container of nuts during the speech.

At one point, he licked his fingers before reaching for the container again. The container was eventually removed from in front of him by another person.

The footage was subsequently widely shared on social media.