US diesel prices hit a record $6.23 per gallon on Monday, exceeding the $6 threshold for the first time as the American Automobile Association released fresh data showing the national average climbing amid surging global crude markets. Prices breached $6 last week amid rising oil costs.

Crude benchmarks

Brent futures traded at $107.6, up 3 percent as of 0630GMT, while West Texas Intermediate stood at $102.8, rising 2.8 percent. Global crude has advanced on supply concerns.

White House response

US President Donald Trump said last week that high energy prices relate to efforts preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The White House linked the surge to its Iran policy.