US diesel prices reach record $6.23 per gallon on Monday
The American Automobile Association reported on Monday that US diesel prices reached $6.23 per gallon, marking the first time the fuel has exceeded the $6 threshold as global crude benchmarks trade at elevated levels, with President Donald Trump linking the surge to efforts blocking Iran's nuclear ambitions.
US diesel prices hit a record $6.23 per gallon on Monday, exceeding the $6 threshold for the first time as the American Automobile Association released fresh data showing the national average climbing amid surging global crude markets. Prices breached $6 last week amid rising oil costs.
Crude benchmarks
Brent futures traded at $107.6, up 3 percent as of 0630GMT, while West Texas Intermediate stood at $102.8, rising 2.8 percent. Global crude has advanced on supply concerns.
White House response
US President Donald Trump said last week that high energy prices relate to efforts preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. The White House linked the surge to its Iran policy.