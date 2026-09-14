Home
World
America
Canada ready for 'mutually advantageous' trade deal with US: Carney

Canada ready for 'mutually advantageous' trade deal with US: Carney

Elif Şanlı
23:34, 14/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 23:52, 14/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Canada ready for 'mutually advantageous' trade deal with US: Carney
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday that Ottawa and Washington can reach a "mutually advantageous" trade agreement that respects both nations' sovereignty, welcoming recent comments by US President Donald Trump suggesting a comprehensive deal could be finalized soon.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday that Ottawa and Washington can reach a "mutually advantageous" trade agreement that respects the sovereignty of both nations, welcoming recent comments by US President Donald Trump that suggested a comprehensive deal could be finalized in the near future. Speaking to Bloomberg ahead of Canada's first national investment summit in Toronto, Carney emphasized that any agreement must protect Canada's cultural institutions while addressing bilateral trade concerns. "We're ready to sit down and negotiate that and move it forward," he said, adding that Ottawa knows its "bottom lines" and "red lines" regarding sovereignty, culture, and its ability to sign trade agreements with other countries.

Carney stressed that Canada is not concerned about which side should make the first move in the negotiations, noting that there was no issue of pride involved in resolving the trade dispute. "There's not a pride thing in it," he said, emphasizing that Canadian officials remain focused on securing terms that serve national interests while maintaining professional diplomatic channels. He also underscored Ottawa's commitment to expanding its global trade footprint, stating, "We are on a path to double our trade access to 3 billion consumers around the world," and emphasized that Canada would not slow that process while engaging with Washington.

US ties and tensions

Asked whether recent tensions and mocking comments by some Trump administration officials could affect the atmosphere surrounding the talks, Carney said he did not expect them to damage the bilateral relationship. "Short answer, no. These are all professionals," he said, highlighting the longstanding historical ties between the two nations. Carney acknowledged that Canada and the US "sometimes go through periods where there are tensions in that relationship," but expressed confidence that continued professional engagement would yield results.

Carney reiterated his readiness to engage with Washington while maintaining Ottawa's core priorities, suggesting that recent developments may have given US officials a clearer understanding of Canada's position. "We're ready to sit down. There's no pride in this. We're to do what's right for the Canadian people," he said. The prime minister noted that provided both sides continue their current approach, they will eventually reach an agreement that serves both populations without compromising Canadian sovereignty.

EU strategic partnership

On Canada's relationship with the European Union, Carney clarified that Ottawa is seeking a deeper strategic partnership rather than full EU membership. Citing Canada's participation in the EU's €150 billion Security Action for Europe (SAFE) defense procurement arrangement — under which Canada is treated as European for its purposes — he outlined potential expansion into defense, space, artificial intelligence, sovereign computing, critical minerals, and energy cooperation. The partnership could also include enhanced labor mobility, expanded educational opportunities, and greater research cooperation between Canadian and European institutions.

Carney characterized the deepening ties as the beginning of a high-ambition process that would complement rather than replace Canada's focus on diversifying trade relationships. "It's the start of a process, but it's a start of a high-ambition process," he said regarding the EU partnership. Canada hosted its first national investment summit in Toronto on Monday, bringing together government officials and business leaders to discuss the country's economic strategy amid shifting global trade dynamics.

Titles :mark carneydonald trumpcanadaunited statestrade agreementus-canada relationseuropean uniontoronto investment summit
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026