Home
World
America
Trump claims 'sick conspiracy' on AI benefits China, touts US regulatory power

Trump claims 'sick conspiracy' on AI benefits China, touts US regulatory power

Elif Şanlı
23:46, 14/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 23:54, 14/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump claims 'sick conspiracy' on AI benefits China, touts US regulatory power
US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said Monday his administration holds extensive oversight authority over artificial intelligence companies, warning that critics pushing for restrictive guardrails are engaged in a conspiracy benefiting Beijing while vowing to maintain American dominance in the strategic sector.

US President Donald Trump asserted Monday on his Truth Social platform that the federal government maintains sweeping oversight authority over artificial intelligence firms, declaring that "The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a strong and smart (high IQ!) president, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades." The US leader argued that Washington holds "tremendous criminal and regulatory power" over tech enterprises, alleging that critics are waging a "sick conspiracy" targeting AI systems and data centers that only satisfies Chinese interests.

Trump specifically singled out Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for "pretending to be a 'perfect little angel'" amid escalating industry debates over the pace of AI development, building on his resistance Sunday to slowing domestic AI expansion. Warning what he called "conspiracy theorists, treasonists, traitors, and leakers," the president affirmed that the US leads global competitors and will maintain dominance because "whoever wins AI, wins!" He later claimed the "only reason" for the debate over AI and data centers is that the US is "leading, by a lot, every other country," adding: "Don't kill the Golden Goose."

White House warns of 'Trojan horse' lobbying

US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that advanced technology brings concerns, telling reporters that the administration wants "to make sure that we actually regulate smartly and we're thoughtful about the risk here." Vance characterized corporate lobbying for state restrictions as potentially disingenuous, adding: "You have so many frontier AI tech companies coming to the government and begging the government to regulate them, it feels a little bit to me like a bit of a Trojan horse." He stressed that Washington must remain careful while maintaining its advantage against China.

Beijing rejects 'fear-mongering' amid safety debate

China rejected Trump's framing on Monday, warning against "fear-mongering" and confrontation in the sector. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that technological progress affects the "common well-being of all humanity," urging nations to advance an "open, inclusive and universally beneficial" environment rather than engaging in "malicious competition" that damages global governance. The international friction coincides with growing calls across the tech industry to moderate the speed of model deployment, with Amodei releasing a public essay Saturday proposing that firms deliberately slow the rate of capability growth to ensure safety protocols keep pace with advanced systems, drawing support from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who confirmed that his company would adopt similar measures.

Titles :donald trumpjd vanceartificial intelligenceai regulationchinadario amodeiopenaisam altman
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026