Türkiye's Fidan discusses regional attacks with Qatari, Saudi counterparts
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate telephone conversations Monday with Qatar's prime minister and Saudi Arabia's foreign minister to discuss recent regional attacks and ongoing negotiation processes, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said, as Ankara continues diplomatic outreach to Gulf capitals.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday held separate telephone conversations with his counterparts from Qatar and Saudi Arabia regarding recent regional attacks and ongoing diplomatic negotiations, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources. Fidan spoke with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Regional security
The ministers exchanged views on the latest regional attacks and efforts to advance negotiations on key files, the ministry said. The discussions focused on developments affecting regional stability and the status of diplomatic initiatives underway.
Gulf coordination
The calls reflect Ankara's ongoing diplomatic outreach to Gulf capitals amid heightened tensions across the Middle East. Türkiye has maintained regular high-level contact with both Doha and Riyadh as part of broader efforts to coordinate positions on regional security.