Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday held separate telephone conversations with his counterparts from Qatar and Saudi Arabia regarding recent regional attacks and ongoing diplomatic negotiations, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources. Fidan spoke with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Regional security

The ministers exchanged views on the latest regional attacks and efforts to advance negotiations on key files, the ministry said. The discussions focused on developments affecting regional stability and the status of diplomatic initiatives underway.

Gulf coordination

The calls reflect Ankara's ongoing diplomatic outreach to Gulf capitals amid heightened tensions across the Middle East. Türkiye has maintained regular high-level contact with both Doha and Riyadh as part of broader efforts to coordinate positions on regional security.