Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet in Cairo on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation and reviewing regional security developments, the Egyptian presidency announced on Monday.

Cooperation agenda

The Saudi crown prince's visit will include "a bilateral meeting between the two leaders, followed by an expanded session of talks between delegations from the two countries," the presidency said in a statement. The leaders are expected to examine ways to enhance ties between Cairo and Riyadh while addressing "regional and international developments of mutual interest," though specific details regarding the duration of the visit remain undisclosed.

Maritime security concerns

The Cairo summit comes amid heightened tensions in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab strait, where Houthi attacks have targeted Saudi interests and disrupted commercial shipping routes. Egyptian officials have repeatedly warned against threats to freedom of navigation in these vital waterways, emphasizing the economic risks to regional stability.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt have maintained close coordination on security matters affecting the Red Sea, with both nations viewing the waterway as critical to their economic interests. The kingdom has faced repeated cross-border attacks from Yemen-based Houthis in recent months amid broader regional instability.