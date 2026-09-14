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Egyptian president, Saudi crown prince meet in Cairo for talks

Egyptian president, Saudi crown prince meet in Cairo for talks

Elif Şanlı
23:36, 14/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 23:52, 14/09/2026, Monday
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Egyptian president, Saudi crown prince meet in Cairo for talks
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will hold talks in Cairo on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral cooperation, with discussions also expected to address regional tensions including Houthi attacks threatening navigation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet in Cairo on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation and reviewing regional security developments, the Egyptian presidency announced on Monday.

Cooperation agenda

The Saudi crown prince's visit will include "a bilateral meeting between the two leaders, followed by an expanded session of talks between delegations from the two countries," the presidency said in a statement. The leaders are expected to examine ways to enhance ties between Cairo and Riyadh while addressing "regional and international developments of mutual interest," though specific details regarding the duration of the visit remain undisclosed.

Maritime security concerns

The Cairo summit comes amid heightened tensions in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab strait, where Houthi attacks have targeted Saudi interests and disrupted commercial shipping routes. Egyptian officials have repeatedly warned against threats to freedom of navigation in these vital waterways, emphasizing the economic risks to regional stability.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt have maintained close coordination on security matters affecting the Red Sea, with both nations viewing the waterway as critical to their economic interests. The kingdom has faced repeated cross-border attacks from Yemen-based Houthis in recent months amid broader regional instability.

Titles :abdel fattah al-sisimohammed bin salmansaudi arabiaegyptred seabab al-mandabbilateral cooperationhouthi attacks
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