The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday rejected what it described as baseless remarks by Greek authorities concerning the period when Greek forces attempted to occupy and invade Anatolia, urging Athens to act with seriousness and common sense. "We reject the baseless statements by the Greek authorities concerning the period when Greece was attempting to occupy and invade Anatolia, and call on Greek officials to exercise seriousness and common sense," the ministry said in a statement.

Massacres and Lausanne obligations cited

The ministry cited "massacres and destruction of civilians in Anatolia" by Greek forces during the 1919-1922 occupation period. It added that Greece has acknowledged these acts as well as its obligation to pay reparations under Article 59 of the Treaty of Lausanne, signed in 1923.