Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Azerbaijan on Sept. 15-16 for strategic talks with President Ilham Aliyev and senior officials in Baku, focusing on bilateral relations, defense industry cooperation, and the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, Foreign Ministry sources said on Monday.

Defense cooperation and trade targets

During the visit, Fidan is scheduled to hold delegation-level meetings with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov. The officials will review progress in relations that have reached strategic partnership level and discuss stepping up efforts to achieve the $15 billion trade volume target set by the two presidents, the sources noted.

Regional peace process

Energy and transportation projects will feature prominently on the agenda alongside defense and security cooperation. Fidan is expected to describe the current period as a "historic opportunity" for establishing lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, reiterating Ankara's support for good-neighborly relations and welcoming recent positive developments in the peace process, according to the sources.

Multilateral platforms

The ministers will also review cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States and consult on preparations for the 13th OTS summit and the COP31 climate conference, both of which Türkiye will host in the near future. Fidan will underline Ankara's support for infrastructure development in Karabakh and efforts to restore functionality to regional energy and trade routes, the sources said.