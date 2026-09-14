Türkiye: Armed group integration key to Syria sovereignty

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday that integrating all armed groups in Syria under the central state structure is essential for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, speaking alongside his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Damascus. Fidan described steps taken by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) toward dissolving itself and integrating into state institutions as an "important initiative" following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime. "We hope this will be translated into practice on the ground without wasting time and brought to a conclusion," he said, adding that the declaration stage is important but naturally needs to be implemented.

He noted that the process extends beyond the SDF to include other armed groups left over from the war, which are being brought together under a national army structure. Fidan also said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning a visit to Syria in the near future, adding that officials reviewed preparations ahead of the trip. "This is important for the country's stability, for attracting investment, for strengthening the country's national structure and for ensuring that all citizens feel secure," Fidan said, stressing the importance of equal citizenship without discrimination based on faith or ethnic identity.

Economic ties and regional connectivity

Fidan pointed to progress in Syria's international reintegration, citing the US decision to remove Damascus from its list of state sponsors of terrorism and the International Atomic Energy Agency's closure of Syria's nuclear file. Recalling Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat's visit with a business delegation in August, he said Türkiye and Syria aim to raise bilateral trade volume to $10 billion in the medium term, with Turkish textile companies showing strong interest in investing in the country. He also highlighted a trilateral railway project involving Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Syria aimed at connecting the Gulf with Europe through Syrian territory.

Israel 'most serious obstacle' to stability

Fidan identified Israel's policies as "the most serious obstacle" to positive developments in Syria, citing a recent attack on the Abu al-Duhur military air base as evidence that Israel is working to destabilize the country. "While there is a Syria that gives so much hope to the region and the world, suddenly there is an actor making efforts to destabilize Syria. You know the name of that actor: Israel," he said, arguing that by systematically targeting Syria's military capacity, Israel is indirectly supporting terrorist organizations such as Daesh. He added that a security arrangement based on the 1974 Disengagement Agreement represents "the only realistic framework" for southern Syria, noting that he and Shaibani discussed ways to mobilize the UN more effectively against Israeli actions targeting Syrian sovereignty.