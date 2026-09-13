Turkish FM arrives in Damascus for talks

Arrival in Syrian capital

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Damascus on Sunday for an official visit, landing at Damascus International Airport where Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani led the welcoming delegation. Ambassador Nuh Yilmaz, Ankara's envoy to the Syrian capital and Special Representative for Syria, was also present at the arrival ceremony, according to diplomatic sources.

The visit marks Fidan's latest trip to Damascus as Ankara continues its diplomatic engagement with the new administration in Syria.

Meetings with Syrian leadership

Fidan is scheduled to be received by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during his stay in the capital, Foreign Ministry sources said. The Turkish foreign minister will also hold talks with Interior Minister Enes Hattab to discuss security cooperation and bilateral issues.

The meetings aim to build on recent diplomatic contacts between the two neighboring countries following the political transition in Damascus.

Recent diplomatic contacts

Fidan and al-Shaibani last met on August 6 when the Syrian foreign minister traveled to Ankara, according to the diplomatic record. That meeting laid the groundwork for Sunday's reciprocal visit, which continues a series of high-level exchanges between the two capitals.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Damascus Nuh Yilmaz attended the welcoming ceremony at Damascus International Airport alongside senior officials from both foreign ministries.