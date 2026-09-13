Egyptian president urges deeper BRICS cooperation to build economic resilience

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday urged expanded cooperation among BRICS nations and partner countries to strengthen economic resilience through diversified growth, addressing the 18th summit in New Delhi amid ongoing global economic challenges, according to Anadolu Agency.

Economic resilience and diversification

Speaking during an open session of the two-day gathering, Sisi stated that building resilient economies requires diversifying sources of growth and strengthening supply chains while investing in human capital and technology. "Economic resilience cannot be separated from our ability to ensure food and energy security, maintain the smooth flow of trade and investment, and address supply-chain disruptions," he said, adding that expanded cooperation among Global South countries remains essential. He also called for increased trade and investment flows among BRICS members to reduce vulnerability to external shocks.

Technology and sustainability

Sisi noted that Egypt attaches particular importance to collaboration in innovation and artificial intelligence alongside technology transfer and localization efforts to help developing countries benefit from digital transformation. On sustainability, he highlighted the need for expanded cooperation in clean and renewable energy, greater resource efficiency, and improved access to financing and technology for developing nations. He urged strengthening the role of development finance institutions, particularly the New Development Bank, in funding infrastructure projects and expanding concessional financing access.

Trade corridors and development finance

The Egyptian president emphasized his country's ongoing investment in ports, transport corridors, and logistics networks, noting that the Suez Canal remains at the heart of this system as one of the world's most important international trade routes. The remarks came on the final day of the two-day summit in New Delhi. The expanded 11-member grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.