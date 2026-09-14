Syrian FM says ties with Türkiye in 'best period'

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani said Sunday that Damascus's strategic partnership with Türkiye is advancing rapidly, describing bilateral relations as being in their "best period" since the country's liberation on Dec. 8, 2024. Speaking at a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Damascus, Shaibani noted that Türkiye was among the first countries to reopen its embassy in the Syrian capital following the political transition.

"Damascus and Ankara have made progress that surpasses all other bilateral relationships," he said, pointing to the signing of around 40 agreements and memorandums of understanding that have established institutional links between 22 Syrian ministries and their Turkish counterparts. Shaibani added that an institutional network now connects the two governments across multiple sectors.

Economic cooperation and refugee returns

Cooperation has produced tangible results in energy, transportation and infrastructure, Shaibani noted, citing electricity supplies from Türkiye to northern Syria and the reopening of round-the-clock road transit through the Bab al-Hawa and al-Salama border crossings. More than 700,000 Syrians have returned from Türkiye since December, he added, while Damascus has prepared a comprehensive program for organized returns covering housing, employment and transportation.

The two countries aim to increase bilateral trade volume from approximately $4 billion last year to $10 billion, Shaibani said, including through joint industrial zones in border areas. Sunday's talks also focused on activating a high-level strategic cooperation committee to institutionalize coordination across political, diplomatic, economic and security affairs, he stated.

Sovereignty and national unity

On Syria's internal integration process, Shaibani said Damascus is taking "determined steps" toward establishing a single national army and bringing all weapons under state control. "We are moving forward with determined steps toward forming a single national army, placing weapons in the hands of legitimate institutions and fully reintegrating the northeast into national unity through a wholly Syrian process," he said. The minister added that Syria is also close to reopening its embassy in Ankara.

Israeli attacks and diplomatic response

Addressing Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, Shaibani accused Israel of continuing to violate sovereignty and said Damascus expects Tel Aviv to withdraw to positions held before Dec. 8, 2024 and fully comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. "Israel's attacks on Syrian territory and institutions do not affect Syrian-Turkish relations," Shaibani said. "Relations between the two countries are in their best period."

Syria remains committed to a diplomatic approach despite the attacks as Damascus focuses on rebuilding the country and restoring stability, he added, thanking Türkiye for condemning the violations and supporting territorial integrity.