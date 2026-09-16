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Israel poses greatest threat to Syria's stability: Turkish FM

Israel poses greatest threat to Syria's stability: Turkish FM

Elif Şanlı
12:04, 16/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:09, 16/09/2026, Wednesday
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Israel poses greatest threat to Syria's stability: Turkish FM
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

Hakan Fidan said Israel poses the greatest potential threat to Syrian stability during his visit to Damascus this week, warning that Tel Aviv's destabilizing actions undermine positive developments as the war-torn country rebuilds following the fall of the Assad regime.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a visit to Damascus this week that Israel currently poses the greatest potential threat to Syria's stability, accusing Tel Aviv of taking destabilizing actions as the war-torn country attempts to rebuild after the fall of the Assad regime. Fidan met with Syrian President Ahmad Sharaa for approximately two hours on Monday to discuss bilateral issues and the regional security situation, telling Turkish journalists that “extremely critical developments are taking place in our region.”

“The threat with the greatest potential to destabilize Syria at the moment is Israel,” Fidan said, noting that other issues concerning Syria have been moving in a positive direction over the past two years. He stated that Israel does not like neighboring countries being strong and stable, viewing them as threats to its own security, and added: “Netanyahu sees all the countries around Israel as threats. Israel is a country that derives its own strength from the weakness of those countries.”

SDF disarmament prioritized

Fidan identified the disarmament of the SDF group as the number one priority for Syria's new administration, stating that the group must cease being a threat and no longer remain a hostile element within the country. “The elements announced in principle currently contain positive messages,” he said regarding the group's announced dissolution and integration into Syrian state institutions, adding that Ankara is closely following whether implementation matches public statements.

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry welcomed the SDF's announced dissolution last month, calling it an important development for preserving Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Fidan emphasized that Syria needs time to establish stability but holds significant potential for economic investment, particularly following its removal from international sanctions lists and the terrorism designation.

Mecca Alliance institutionalized

Fidan discussed ongoing efforts to institutionalize the Mecca Alliance formed last month by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan, with technical-level talks underway regarding headquarters structure and staffing. He noted that joint efforts by regional countries on Gaza have produced important results and that this cooperation is now being applied to Syria and the Iran-US war, creating an increasingly institutionalized framework for regional security.

“We are making an effort based on cooperation and peaceful diplomacy in the face of Israel's destabilizing role in the region,” Fidan said. He cautioned that actors seeking instability in the region “will not remain idle; they will also take action,” emphasizing that countries now recognize stability requires collective action rather than appealing to external hegemons.

Aegean tensions and defense talks

Fidan warned that Türkiye does not want Greece to become “a plaything of those who want to destabilize the region and drag it into chaos,” addressing Athens' moves to militarize Aegean islands that hold demilitarized status under long-standing treaties. He said the militarization of these islands constitutes a threat to Türkiye's security, noting that opposition to Türkiye has historically been widespread in Greek politics ahead of elections scheduled for next May.

The foreign minister also confirmed that technical negotiations continue regarding Türkiye's S-400 air defense systems and the country's suspended participation in the F-35 program. Following his visit to Damascus, Fidan traveled to Diyarbakir in southeastern Türkiye, where he said the “Terror-Free Türkiye” process has gained broad acceptance among local NGOs and political groups following the PKK's declaration that it would lay down arms.

Titles :hakan fidanahmad sharaasyriaisraelsdfmecca alliancetürkiyepkkgreeceaegean
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