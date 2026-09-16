



First Secretary of State Louise Haigh told the Trades Union Congress on Tuesday that Britain will "no longer stand by" while Palestinian children are killed in Gaza, acknowledging that London had been "too slow" to respond. "At a time when it has never been more important to remind the world who we are, we hesitated," she said. "We will no longer stand by while innocent Palestinian families are torn apart, while innocent children are killed in Gaza, and while the hope of a two-state solution evaporates before our eyes."

Her remarks echoed Prime Minister Andy Burnham's assessment that the government had been "too slow" in responding to the situation in Gaza and the West Bank. Haigh said the new approach would see London increase pressure on the Israeli government and stand "against injustice" to keep "the hope of peace in the Middle East alive."

Sanctions on settlements

Haigh said the sanctions announced last week by Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband mark a fundamental change in Britain's approach toward the conflict. The measures include a ban on imports from illegal Israeli settlements and targeted sanctions on companies and individuals facilitating settlement expansion.

Additional sanctions target extremist Israeli settlers accused of supporting or inciting violence against Palestinians. "We are purposefully targeting the illegal settlements, increasing pressure on the Israeli government, and helping to keep the hope of peace in the Middle East alive," Haigh said, adding: "We will stand against injustice. We will stand up for peace."